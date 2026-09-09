Engadget Podcast: Diving into the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Apple's new hardware

We're back with a recap of Apple's iPhone Duo launch event! In this episode, Devindra and Engadget Senior Reporter Karissa Bell break down their thoughts on Apple's first foldable, and how the company is building on a form factor that Samsung pioneered. Also, we dive into the curious case of the iPhone 18 Pro, which has a new variable aperture camera, but will likely be overshadowed this year by the Duo.