Google has removed the Pixel Tablet from its store

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Google seems to have removed the Pixel Tablet from its store and has even taken out the "Tablet" option from its menu at the top of its homepage. The device's removal from the Google Store was first noticed by Jetstream, which also reported a few days ago that the device was already marked "Out of stock."

Now that Google has removed the product itself from its store, the device may have already been discontinued, as the publication notes. We asked Google for confirmation whether it truly has phased out the tablet and will update this post when we hear back. Google has yet to remove the listings for Pixel Tablet accessories. However, most of them, such as the the Pixel Tablet Case and Charging Speaker Dock, are no longer in stock. You can only "get notified" for when they become available again, if Google does restock them. At the moment, only the Wasserstein Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand is available for purchase.

Google announced the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2023. The company sold it for $899 at launch with a charging speaker base, and the twofer offering made that price point more attractive. It's no longer for sale on Amazon, as well, and its Best Buy listing says the "item is no longer available in new condition."