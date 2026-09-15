2 ways Android users can take advantage of Apple's MagSafe accessories

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Apple has experimented with a few hardware features across its products that haven't always worked out as intended, like 3D Touch on the iPhone or the Touch Bar on MacBooks. This is why, when Apple took the stage in 2020 to introduce MagSafe for the iPhone 12 lineup, I wasn't immediately sold on the idea of having accessories magnetically snap onto the back of my phone. After all, we had seen a few smartphone makers experiment with similar ideas before, like Motorola with Moto Mods and Essential with its magnetic accessory connector, only for both systems to eventually disappear.

Well, it's been a few years since MagSafe was unveiled, and it's safe to say that Apple pulled it off. MagSafe has become part of the iPhone's DNA, so much so that when the iPhone 16e launched without the feature, its omission was talked about in nearly every review. A few Android manufacturers have also started to adopt similar magnetic charging systems thanks to the Qi2 standard. Google's phones have Pixelsnap, and the HMD Skyline from 2024 was one of the first Android smartphones to feature built-in magnets.

As popular and useful as it is, the feature still isn't widely available on Android phones. But don't let that stop you from eyeing MagSafe accessories. All you need is the right phone case with built-in magnets or a magnetic ring attachment to make just about any Android phone compatible with MagSafe accessories. Obviously, this is assuming your phone supports wireless charging. Even if it doesn't, certain accessories like magnetic wallets and PopSockets will still work just fine.