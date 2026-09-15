How to use Meta Display glasses while driving with the Audio Only feature

Smart glasses are quietly becoming part of some people's daily routines for things like checking notifications and making calls. Being able to do that without having to pick up your phone is really useful sometimes. But behind the wheel, that same convenience turns into a distraction fast, especially if you have one of those with a built-in display. But that doesn't mean you have to take off your Meta Ray-Ban Display as soon as you get in the car.

Unfortunately, Meta Display glasses were not designed to provide real-time driving directions. But if you want to keep using them in your car without getting distracted, you just need to switch them to Audio Only mode. With this mode on, the display on the glasses turns off completely. It's almost as if you were turning them into regular Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses. You still have hands-free audio for calls and quick voice commands, but without any visual distractions.