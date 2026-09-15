Uber expands options for riders with seniors accounts

Rideshare company Uber has announced changes aimed at riders who are senior citizens and those with limited mobility. The company said it is adding more options that allow for independence for its older riders. When the senior accounts first launched, they were intended for seniors who might want assistance from a family member with managing their rides. Senior accounts were required to be connected with a standard Uber account. Today's expansion adds a second option that allows a senior account to be set up and managed solo, without that family member for assistance.

No matter which of those choices an older rider takes, senior accounts now have a new settings page. It will allow them to set preferences including how a driver signals their arrival at pickup, a simple mode option with a more streamlined UI and an option to inform drivers of their notable identifiers such as use of a cane or walker.

Uber is also testing a new vehicle designation aimed at making rides more accessible both to seniors and to riders with limited mobility. During the pilot, a rider can opt to be assigned an Easy Entry Vehicle that doesn't require a high step to embark. Any Uber user can request Easy Entry Vehicle from the Accessibility settings page. The pilot phase will be running in nine markets, although Uber did not specify where those markets are.