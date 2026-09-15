You should probably have the "Improve Siri & Dictation" setting off — here's why

An innocuous setting allows Apple to analyze your conversations with Siri and other built-in voice features like translations and dictation. If the Improve Siri & Dictation toggle is enabled, you're giving the company permission to store and review the transcripts and audio of your interactions with Siri, as well as translation or dictation requests.

You'll be asked if you want to enable this when setting up a Apple device, but you might have done that a long time ago and forgot. If you've already turned it on, you might have done so without knowing the extent of Apple's data processing and retention policies.

The speech processing models supported by this data are essential to Apple's AI initiatives, which are even more relevant now with the arrival of the new AI-powered Siri in iOS 27. The new OS is also adding several advanced dictation features, further underscoring the importance of audio datasets for Apple devices.

Whether you'd like your voice and data to contribute to Apple's development of Siri is up to you. If you enable the dictation improvement setting, Apple can analyze the content of requests and incorporate them into its language models. And although the company takes pains to protect your identity in the process, you may not feel comfortable with gifting Apple yet another slice of your privacy pie.