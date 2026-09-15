2028 Volvo XC60 and XC90 first look: Double the range and smarter safety, too
Volvo caters to EV-curious buyers with way more range in its plug-in hybrid SUVs.
Given the current uncertainty in the global economy, you can forgive companies for hedging their bets and trying to cover as many bases as possible. In the automotive industry, that means leaning heavier than ever into hybrids that bridge the gap between the practicalities of internal combustion and the benefits of electrification.
With the upcoming versions of its XC60 and XC90 SUVs, Volvo is certainly aiming for the middle ground by delivering big upgrades to its plug-in hybrids. How big? More than doubling their all-electric range and, in the case of the XC60, creating a two-row, five-passenger SUV that can go 78 miles emissions-free and 590 miles total on a full charge and full tank of gas.
Familiar engine, new battery
That extra range comes courtesy of a revised powertrain that relies on the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with electric motors as previous models, but it's now paired with an even bigger battery pack in the middle. Specifically, it offers 41.2-kilowatt-hours of capacity, of which 37.9 kWh is usable.
The result is unchanged system power output, specifically 455 horsepower through all four wheels, but you get that boosted 78-mile range figure. That's way up from the 35 miles on a charge before.
The bigger, three-row XC90 gets the same powertrain upgrade, running the same engine-and-motor combination to deliver 73 miles on a charge and 560 miles of total range if you factor in a tank of gasoline, too.
That extra all-electric range should make these machines a lot more practical for daily commuters. It's far enough that most people should be able to make the school and work run multiple times without plugging in. It also makes them quite quick. The XC60 in plug-in T8 form gets to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds, with the XC90 just 0.4 seconds behind.
Don't want something with a plug? Volvo will still offer the B5 flavor of the XC60, which has a mild hybrid setup offering 247 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque and an EPA rating of 26 MPG combined. The XC90 B5 also lives on, also with 247 horsepower, or there's a quicker B6 mild hybrid, with 295 hp.
Safety smarts
The XC60 also includes some other upgrades under the XC60's skin, including an updated sensor package. An additional radar sensor in the nose boosts this SUV's ability to detect obstacles ahead, while upgraded cameras look around the car in 360 degrees. It also includes an upgraded processor to aggregate all that data.
More safety smarts enables a new lane-change assist feature, where the car will automatically handle changes on the highway as directed by you. But there's also the promise of new features to come in the future thanks to over-the-air updates, another benefit of that new processor.
Interior tweaks
Inside, Volvo has recently upgraded the current XC60's interior with a bigger, still-vertical 11.2-inch display, and that carries over here. It still protrudes somewhat clumsily above the dashboard but gives you a few more inches to tap than the old display.
It's still a Google-powered interface, too, now augmented by Gemini, which means your idle AI conversations can continue in the car. Most importantly: Volvo didn't get rid of the volume knob, or any of the car's scant few remaining physical controls.
Subtle styling
All that's packaged up in some subtly revised bodywork. On the XC60, everything ahead of the front doors has been tweaked, including some new active-matrix LED headlights that can automatically dim individual sections, keeping the road illuminated without blinding oncoming traffic.
Volvo's designers revised the rear of the car as well. There's a new liftgate, bumper and LED taillights out back, though you'd be forgiven for not spotting the changes at a glance.
Volvo's SUVs are typically understated, but that's even more so with the 2028 XC60, which loses many creases, vents, and other bits of visual flair in pursuit of Scandinavian simplicity.
A familiar family hauler
For the new XC90, the visual changes are even more slight. In fact, there's only one: the new badge at the back that says Long Range, pointing to the additional miles offered by that uprated plug-in hybrid system.
Everything else is all carryover, which again isn't the end of the world given the current XC90 also already has the upgraded 11.2-inch display and the addition of Gemini.
Wrap-up
The net result of all that is a pair of SUVs that look much the same as they ever have, but now offer a much more compelling middle path between that comfortably familiar combustion lifestyle and going all-in on electrification. Of course, with the EX60 and EX90, Volvo's got you covered if you're feeling adventurous too.
What we don't know is how much extra you'll have to pay for that privilege. Right now, the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 starts at $62,545, while the 2026 XC90 T8 is $77,595. Surely a significant boost in battery size will come with some extra cost, but we can't say for sure how much until we get closer to the release of both cars. If all goes well, they'll be hitting dealers in early 2027.