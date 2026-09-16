Considering a Level 2 EV charger? How to know if you need one

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you've purchased an electric car to finally stop relying on fossil fuels and power up your EV cleanly and economically from home. You probably already know that you've made a good decision from a budget perspective. Across the US, powering your car using household electricity is about three times more economical than running it on gasoline or diesel, especially with current prices. You're also helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, something everyone should be extremely concerned about.

Owning an EV needs to be practical, though. Charging from home is cheap and convenient, especially if you get a discount during off-peak hours at night, adding just a few seconds to your commute if everything's set up properly. You can't avoid external charging on long trips, but the majority of your power-ups can be done from home.

But should you charge your vehicle from a regular power outlet or should you spend some extra cash installing a faster Level 2 charger?

When deciding between a household or a Level 2 charger, remember that an EV is not a smartphone, so it doesn't need to start each day at 100 percent. Other key factors that come into play are the size of your EV's battery and its maximum AC charging speed, along with the number of miles you drive per day. Here's what to consider when deciding if you need a Level 2 charger or not.