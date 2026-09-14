Valve’s Steam Frame VR headset starts at $1,059 and ships with Half Life: Alyx

Valve has unveiled pricing for its new VR headset, and like the Steam Machine, it's bound to be controversial. The Steam Frame headset will start at $1,059 for the 256GB model and rise to $1,299 for the 1TB version, including the controllers. For that sum, you'll also get a rebuilt version of Half-Life Alyx, Valve's 2020 PC VR game, that runs entirely on the headset.

Valve also unveiled several optional accessories available at launch. The PSU to charge the built-in 21.6Wh battery will cost $29 USD, though you won't need one if you already have a high-power USB-C charger. You can also get an Accessory Replacement Kit for $49 (one face gasket, one head cushion and one light blocker) and an Ergonomic Accessories Kit for $59 (two controller hand straps, two controller hand strap battery doors, one headset top strap and one extended light blocker).

Along with those, you'll eventually be able to order prescription lenses from Zenni Optical, while Arcturus plans to release an RGB camera. Prices for those items have yet to be revealed.

The Steam Frame launched without the delays of the Steam Machine, but Valve will still have a rather onerous reservation ordering system. First, sign up for the model you'd like to buy between now and September 17th at 10 AM PT. Valve will then do a one-time randomization to determine the order, and buyers will receive an email on the 17th indicating whether they're on the reservation list or waitlist. Anyone signing up after September 17th will be added to the back of the waitlist. Presumably, the company has fixed the issues it previously had with those lists.

The company expects to send the first batch of purchase emails on September 18th and will continue to do so as availability allows. If you're on the waitlist, it means that there aren't enough Steam Frames available for reservation, and you'll be notified once there are.

Valve also confirmed some new features added since the Steam Frame's review period started. The number of standalone verified titles has grown to 130, and the headset will initially support Gamepad mode (for 2D games) within the unified dashboard. The company has also improved multi-link streaming, input focus, depth projection and visual sharpness.

As for Half-Life: Alyx, Valve initially didn't think it could rejig the game to run on the headset. However, the company claims that "foveated rendering and eye tracking turned out to be a silver bullet," letting them avoid changing any assets or degrading the gameplay experience. Still, it took "over a year" of extra software work within the Vulkan drivers and SteamVR, which will also benefit other games running on Steam Frame.

With the headset, buyers will receive a voucher for Half-Life: Alyx by logging into Steam Frame and heading to settings. However, Valve just confirmed that it the game won't arrive in time for the Frame launch, but instead that it's "intended to ship to customers soon."