Spotify can now exclude your kids' music taste from recommendations

Just because you have to listen to "Let It Go" for the zillionth time while driving your kids to school doesn't mean it should dominate your Spotify Wrapped. The streaming service is adding a new toggle option for users to exclude certain kids or family songs from affecting your music recommendations, like nursery rhymes, TV show theme songs or musical hits from animated movies.

Within the settings panel, there's now a new toggle labeled "Include kids and family music in taste profile" that will change what shows up in your Discovery Weekly, Daily Mix or Wrapped. Like the Explicit content switch, Spotify has a note that says it could "take up to 48 hours for these changes to be reflected in your personalized recommendations." However, activating the kid and family music toggle will also work retroactively, meaning that all the relevant music you listened to this year can still be wiped away from your annual Wrapped recap. The feature is available to both Free and Premium users.

The latest toggle option builds on Spotify's Managed accounts feature that was introduced in 2025 to give kid accounts that are part of a shared family plan a space to listen to their own music and prevent it from affecting other accounts' taste profiles. Before introducing managed accounts, Spotify added the ability to exclude playlists from user's taste profiles, and later added a feature that can hide individual tracks in 2025.