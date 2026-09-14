Pre-orders for the Android-based Googlebook laptops open on September 21

We'll soon learn a lot more about Googlebooks — a new line of higher-end laptops from Google — as pre-orders are about to open. As noted by 9to5Google, the company told folks who signed up for updates on the devices that they (and you) can lock in an order starting on September 21 at 9AM ET. The same date appears on the Googlebook website.

Since Google announced its latest laptop brand back in May, the company hasn't said too much officially about what to expect from them. They'll run on a version of ChromeOS that's based on Android. Models from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo (all of which have made Chromebooks) are on the way. Of course, Gemini Intelligence is at the heart of these laptops.

One of the AI-powered features Googlebooks have is called the Magic Pointer. Wiggling the cursor turns it into the Magic Pointer, which makes it sound a bit like a Power Ranger or something. When you aim this at something on your screen, your Googlebook will offer contextual suggestions on actions you can take.

In addition, you'll be able to generate custom widgets. Googlebooks (which feature a "glowbar" on the lid) will have deep integration with Android phones as well.