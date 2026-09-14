Doom: The Dark Ages has been permanently discounted to $50

For any aspiring Slayers out there who had been waffling on when to hop into the newest Doom game, now may be the right time. Doom: The Dark Ages, the latest entry in the popular FPS franchise has been permanently discounted to $50.

The change comes as id Software has re-listed the Doom Anthology to contain the Premium edition of this newest game, meaning the Revelations DLC is included. Players who already own the bundle won't get The Dark Ages added to their library, but the price cut makes it a little more affordable to complete the set. The new Doom Anthology is strictly for PlayStation 5, Steam and Xbox Series X/S, so there's no need to re-purchase if you're still rocking an older generation console.

Engadget's own Jess Conditt loved the new addition of the Shield Saw in her review, and much of the fan response seems to agree. But my personal opinion is that if it's not all about the shotgun, it isn't really Doom, so your mileage may vary with this one.