Apple adds TV and Arcade to iCloud+ subscriptions in 100 countries

Apple is upgrading its iCloud+ subscriptions in select locations. iCloud+ already gives subscribers access to bigger storage, along with privacy and security features like Private Relay that hides IP addresses and Hide My Email, which the user can use to create random email addresses. Now, the company is also bundling Apple TV and Arcade with iCloud+ subscriptions in over 100 countries.

The company already sells several subscription products in a bundle called Apple One, which includes iCloud+, Apple TV, Music and Arcade. But for at least $20 a month, it's a lot more expensive than a standalone iCloud+ membership. The cheapest iCloud+ plan is only $1 in the US, and it costs pretty much the equivalent of that in local currencies in other regions.

With the inclusion of TV and Arcade in $1 iCloud+ subscriptions, it seems like Apple is no longer pushing its One bundle in certain locations. It's possible that the company has realized that its services could achieve more growth in those regions if it makes them more affordable and accessible. As 9to5Mac notes, the company is even bundling in Apple Music Select, which will give iCloud+ subscribers access to a handful of ad-free internet radio stations. It's also worth noting that this rollout will expand Apple TV's availability to 59 new countries.

Unfortunately, the new iCloud+ bundle isn't available in the United States. You can find all the regions where it's available below, but they include India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, India, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, São Tomé and Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe