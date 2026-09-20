How to record audio on your iPhone

While recording, you can find some hidden extra options. Swipe up from the recording card to reveal a full-screen interface with controls to pause and rewind the recording. Aside from using this to revisit a key point, rewinding also lets you replace a prior section with new audio. For example, if you misspeak or there's sudden background noise, you can re-record just those few seconds. Multitrack audio recording is also available with the Plus button, although this requires an iPhone 16 Pro or newer.

Before you make a lot of recordings, head to Settings > Apps > Voice Memos to change an important option. Under Recording Mode, choose between Mono, Stereo and Spatial (on supported models). Spatial is "3D audio" that sounds like it's coming from all around you.

Back on the recording page, you'll see four different buttons (one in each corner of the screen). Tapping the three-dot button at the top-left provides a Copy Transcript option so you can paste what was said into other apps like Notes or Messages. Trim lets you cut parts of audio clips that aren't needed.

Next, the bottom-left button that looks like a speech bubble shows the full transcript of your audio. This will update in real time as speech continues, and tapping a word will jump back to that part of the audio. The bottom-right button with three sliders lets you adjust the playback speed. For mono or stereo recordings, there's a self-explanatory Skip Silence toggle, as well as Enhance Recording to "reduce background noise and echo." For spatial recordings, you'll instead see a Studio Sound option, along with a slider to control its intensity. This makes your voice "sound more like it was recorded in a studio."

Finally, use the blue button to apply your chosen settings, then tap it again to save your voice recording. If you have location services enabled, the memo will be named after your current location; select the name to change it.