Is the original Nintendo Switch still worth buying in 2026?
If you're buying used, Nintendo's older console still makes plenty of sense.
Nine years after launch, the original Nintendo Switch still has plenty of life left in it. However, whether it's worth buying in 2026 will largely depend on how much you pay for it.
The standard Switch is currently priced at $339.99, with the Switch OLED at $399.99, while the Switch 2 has been priced at $499.99 since September 1. Console prices aren't exactly behaving themselves elsewhere either, with Microsoft raising some Xbox models by as much as $150 in August.
That makes a brand-new Switch OLED particularly difficult to recommend. Saving $100 sounds nice until you look at everything that extra money gets you, but used is where things get much more interesting.
Buying new makes the Switch 2 easier to justify
Switch 2 has a growing list of exclusives, but newer games are only part of the argument. It also supports original Switch games, and Nintendo keeps improving that experience.
For instance, Handheld Mode Boost allows supported Switch games to run as if they were in TV mode while you're playing Switch 2 on the go. That could result in a clearer picture than you'd get if you were playing the same game on an original Switch in handheld mode. Some games also get free Switch 2 updates, along with paid upgrade packs that add visual or performance improvements.
The software divide is also becoming harder to ignore. Splatoon Raiders is exclusive to Switch 2, with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave coming September 17 and Metroid Ravenous coming in January 2027. Major third-party releases are increasingly treating the original Switch as hardware from another generation because, well, it is.
There are some real strengths to the Switch OLED. Its 7-inch OLED panel has higher contrast than the LCD on Switch 2, and Nintendo estimates its battery life at 4.5 to nine hours, versus two to 6.5 hours for Switch 2. Those differences are significant if you play most of your games away from the TV. Our Switch 2 review also found that its LCD couldn't match the OLED model's black levels.
But if you're going to keep your Switch OLED in a dock for its entire life, you're paying $399.99 for essentially the same performance as the less expensive standard model. That price difference becomes more glaring once you start buying games. Used Switch bundles can sometimes include physical titles or accessories that add real value, but installed digital games shouldn't affect the price much since they remain tied to the seller's Nintendo Account.
Buying used changes the equation
Things get really interesting when you look at used models. Pre-owned standard Switch consoles are listed at around $200, and used OLED models are around $250 at GameStop. Now we're comparing a roughly $200 console to a $500 console. Handheld-only buyers can go cheaper still, with pre-owned Switch Lite systems available for around $170, though the Lite can't connect to a TV.
And there's still an absurd amount to play on it. The original Switch has nine years of Nintendo games, third-party releases and indies under its belt, and Nintendo says the eShop, Nintendo Switch Online and other services will continue for the "foreseeable future." Compatible digital Switch games you already own can be downloaded and played on Switch 2 later.
There's another minor advantage for physical collectors. Some Switch 2 releases are in the form of game-key cards, which don't contain the full game data and require a download before playing. The card can still be lent or resold, but a traditional Switch cartridge that contains the entire game is just more charming.
Of course, there is homework with used hardware. When purchasing a standard Switch, look for a serial number beginning with XKW rather than the older XAW. The newer hardware is rated by Nintendo to last 4.5 to nine hours on a charge, while the original revision is rated for 2.5 to 6.5 hours.
You should also test the Joy-Con sticks, the USB-C port, the screen, the dock and charger before handing over any money. iFixit currently rates the original Switch at 4/10 for repairability due to the glued-in battery, soldered USB-C port and lack of official replacement parts or repair instructions.
Nintendo estimates that the battery will maintain about 80 percent of its original capacity after roughly 800 charge cycles.