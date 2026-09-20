Is the original Nintendo Switch still worth buying in 2026?

Switch 2 has a growing list of exclusives, but newer games are only part of the argument. It also supports original Switch games, and Nintendo keeps improving that experience.

For instance, Handheld Mode Boost allows supported Switch games to run as if they were in TV mode while you're playing Switch 2 on the go. That could result in a clearer picture than you'd get if you were playing the same game on an original Switch in handheld mode. Some games also get free Switch 2 updates, along with paid upgrade packs that add visual or performance improvements.

The software divide is also becoming harder to ignore. Splatoon Raiders is exclusive to Switch 2, with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave coming September 17 and Metroid Ravenous coming in January 2027. Major third-party releases are increasingly treating the original Switch as hardware from another generation because, well, it is.

There are some real strengths to the Switch OLED. Its 7-inch OLED panel has higher contrast than the LCD on Switch 2, and Nintendo estimates its battery life at 4.5 to nine hours, versus two to 6.5 hours for Switch 2. Those differences are significant if you play most of your games away from the TV. Our Switch 2 review also found that its LCD couldn't match the OLED model's black levels.

But if you're going to keep your Switch OLED in a dock for its entire life, you're paying $399.99 for essentially the same performance as the less expensive standard model. That price difference becomes more glaring once you start buying games. Used Switch bundles can sometimes include physical titles or accessories that add real value, but installed digital games shouldn't affect the price much since they remain tied to the seller's Nintendo Account.