Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch new smart glasses without a camera

Meta is developing a pair of smart glasses without a camera and is planning to start shipping the new model as soon as this October, according to The Information. The publication says Meta could unveil the new model dubbed Luna at its upcoming annual Connect developer conference scheduled on September 23 and 24. Luna will reportedly come in two styles, one called Clubmaster and another named Burbank.

While the new model won't have a camera, it will come with six built-in microphones and speakers that point towards the user's ears, which will give users a way to talk to Meta's AI chatbot. It's still a pair of smart glasses, after all, just without the component that's making critics call Meta's current models "pervert glasses." Luna will have a button on the side that users can press to quickly activate Meta AI, but it will have slimmer temples that will make it look like ordinary eyewear.

While Meta's glasses have been selling well, the company is getting a lot of flak over concerns that the devices can be used to creep on women and to secretly record and harass people in general. Meta's glasses do have an anti-creep feature: LED lights that continue to blink while the user is recording. However, it used to be possible to tamper with the LED so that it doesn't light up even while the camera is recording, until the company rolled out an update to address that. In August, Meta also released an update to close a loophole that allowed users to secretly film others by covering the LED light after the recording has already started.

Even with those changes, Meta's glasses have already gained a bad rep that may be preventing people from getting a pair. The company is reportedly hoping that Luna can urge hesitating potential customers to finally make the purchase.