The new Boox Palma 3 comes with stylus support and an aluminum build

Boox has unveiled three new E Ink devices that all run Android 16 and come pre-installed with the Google Play Store, including the latest version of its popular Palma palm-sized ereader. The Boox Palma 3 has an anodized aluminum frame, unlike previous models that have plastic casing. Similar to the Boox Palma 2 Pro, it supports the Boox InkSense Plus stylus, so you can annotate books or jot down notes saved on the cloud. It has a 6.13-inch HD E Ink screen with a dual-tone front light and 128GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card up to 2TB in size to hold quite a big amount of books.

The device's 3,950mAh battery can power days of reading on a single charge, but it will likely run out sooner if you frequently use the reader's 16MP rear camera. Boox says you can use the camera, which comes with a flash, to scan documents. In addition, the reader has dual microphones for voice memos and speech-to-text. The Boox Palma 3 is already up on the company's website, but it's not available for sale yet. You will be able to get it in black or white when it does come out for $320, a full $60 cheaper than the Boox Palma 2 Pro. Boox is selling the stylus separately, however, and it will cost you an extra $46.

Aside from the Palma 3, Boox has also unveiled the 10.3-inch Note Air6 C. Its big, color E Ink display will allow you to read documents and take notes without having to jump between two screens. A new feature called Dual Notes will also give you a way to annotate two different documents side by side. The device supports the Boox Pen3 stylus and comes with a keyboard cover that connects to it via pogo pins. You can now get the Note Air6 C for $580 without the keyboard or for $657 bundled with the keyboard cover.

Finally, Boox has unveiled the Note Mini C for people who need to work in transit. It comes with an 8.52-inch color E Ink screen, a fingerprint-enabled power button and a stylus. The device can also access enterprise apps like Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Slack and OneDrive. It's listed as "available soon" on Boox's website for $550.