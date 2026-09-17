DJI's new SDR Transmission II beams 4K 60 fps HDR video up to 2.5 miles

An underrated part of DJI's success is in the area of video transmission, with the company's drones and camera systems offering wireless video quality and range that rivals can't match. Now, the Shenzhen-based company is significantly upping its game in the area of pro video with the its new SDR Transmission II system. It boosts both image quality and range, giving multi-camera productions more options in tricky environments.

Where the original SDR Transmission system was limited to 1080p video at a 20Mbps bitrate and range of 1.8 miles (3 km), the SDR Transmission II ("SDR" means "software defined radio") in TX mode can send 4K 60 fps HDR video at 50Mbps to transceivers (RX mode) as far away as 2.5 miles (4 km). That means for pro productions, "a reliable link can be established in various environments from open stadiums to dense mountain forests, and through demanding car-to-car shots or challenging FPV drone work," DJI said.

A single transceiver can connect to up to eight others with each supporting remote control. On top of providing monitoring for directors, producers and set personnel, it "lets camera operators and focus pullers remotely adjust settings and control the camera," DJI said. For larger productions, it supports up to five transmitters and 40 receivers working simultaneously for complex multi-camera shoots.

Another key feature is the ability to tap to switch between camera feeds without the normal re-booting, disconnecting and searching required. Latency is as low as 35 milliseconds for more responsive commands for things like focus pulling and gimbal movement. Along with smartphone monitoring, it supports assist tools like LUTs, focus peaking and waveforms. It also supports PTP control to change functions like capture, aperture, shutter speed and ISO on compatible cameras.

Though this tech is professionally oriented, it uses the same foundational wireless tech as DJI's OcuSync system for drones. It would be nice if DJI boosted OcuSync transmission to 4K 60p as well, as that would provide a better backup in case of on-board drone memory problems. The DJI SDR Transmission 2 transceivers start at €349 or £309, and you can a Combo two-pack for €629 (£559). There's no US availability yet, likely due to a ban on certain DJI products.