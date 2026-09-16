Sony unveils new PlayStation Pulse wireless headsets with 'planar magnetic' sound tech

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Sony has introduced the new PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets, which both feature planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link connectivity. Planar magnetic headphones use thin flat diaphragms that sit between magnets and can deliver lower distortions and cleaner bass than those that use different types of drivers. The company launched its first planar magnetic headset, the Pulse Elite, in 2024, after it purchased the premium headphone brand Audeze, which was known for using the technology in its devices.

In its announcement, Sony says both the Pulse and the Pulse Edge make it easy to pinpoint directional cues, so that players can, say, easily tell where footsteps are coming from in first-person shooters. At the same time, PlayStation Link enables the headsets to deliver ultra-low latency audio and allows players to seamlessly switch between devices that support the connectivity, including the PS5, the PlayStation Portal, PC and Mac. That said, the headsets can also connect to other devices via Bluetooth.

Both models have integrated mics that feature AI-enhanced noise rejection to filter out background noises. However, the Pulse Edge has double the magnets of the Pulse, enabling it to deliver deeper bass. The Edge also comes with active noise cancellation and a detachable boom mic for clearer voice chat. Both models aren't available for purchase yet, but all signs point to the Pulse Edge being the more expensive of the two. To give you an idea of possible pricing, the PlayStation Pulse Elite currently sells for $149 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the PlayStation version of the newer Audeze Maxwell 2, which was unveiled at CES 2026, costs $329.