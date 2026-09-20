In August, SpaceXAI opened the early public beta of Grok Bot, an agent platform "teammate" that signs into tools like Gmail, LinkedIn and Salesforce and performs actions on your behalf. It can fill out forms for you, respond on social media, send emails and more. There's a bit of confusion surrounding Grok Bot for several reasons. One of which is its creatively stunted title, which is often confused with Grok chatbots and its constant tagging in X posts.

"Regular" Grok works primarily as a chatbot or conversational assistant, responding to prompts. Then there's Grok Build, a coding agent in your terminal that writes, edits, tests and ships software. Grok Bot is essentially a digital work assistant. You can give it a task and let it go to work in your apps or on your websites. Later, it returns with its results or submits requests for approval. Grok Bot was originally the brain child of Cursor, codenamed Sand, and partially built on SpaceXAI's compute.

It helps to think of Grok Bot as the product, singular within the framework of your account. You can have one bot or many bots, all on a shared cloud computer for that account. Those bots message you, work with your tools, coordinate and keep going even while you're sound asleep or otherwise preoccupied.

As the early beta label implies, Grok Bot is not a polished, finished product and its features and reliability are subject to change as SpaceXAI expands and gathers feedback.