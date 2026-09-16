Anthropic's Claude can now create editable documents for you

Anthropic has launched Claude Docs, a new feature that lets the AI assistant/chatbot create documents for you. As part of the company's efforts to make it easier to access Claude's many capabilities — more on this later — you'll be able to ask it to make a document for you right within your conversation. You can ask Claude to create a document, such as a one-page sheet with pertinent information, and it will post the result inside your chat. The document starts private, but you can choose to share it with colleagues if you're collaborating with them. While you can edit the document within Claude, you can also export and open it in Google Docs or Microsoft Word if you want.

The company is also adding the ability to create slides and presentations within conversations. You no longer have to go to Claude Design to create them. If you ask Claude in your chat to create a presentation, it will drop the slides into your chat. You can also edit them directly or download them as a PowerPoint or a PDF.

Finally, Anthropic is also bringing Cowork and Artifacts into a single interface. Cowork is a mode within the Claude app that uses agentic AIs to accomplish multi-step tasks. It can read your work documents, for instance, and then create documents, slides and spreadsheets for you. Meanwhile, Artifacts are pieces of content, such as documents, HTML websites and diagrams, that you save in a sidebar so that you can easily access them later.

Anthropic explained that it built Design as a place for visual work and Cowork as a separate place for bigger work. However, people apparently get confused about where to do a task, especially since what you start in one of them doesn't carry over to the other.

These updates, meant to create a "One Claude" offering, merge several capabilities into one interface. "Claude can now figure out what a task needs, so what Cowork and Design can do is available from any conversation, with the context, skills, and connectors you already have," the company explains.

These changes are rolling out to Pro and Max subscribers over the next few weeks on web, desktop and mobile. Users on Team and Free plans will also be getting them "soon."