How to join a FaceTime call with your Android phone or Windows PC

You might assume that FaceTime is something you can only use if you have an Apple device. For years, that was the case — just like with iMessage. But it turns out you can actually use FaceTime on an Android phone or a Windows PC. It doesn't work quite as seamlessly, and you still need someone who has an Apple device. But you don't have to feel left out of your friends' chats if they all have iPhones and you don't. All you need is a device connected to the internet and an updated web browser.

The ability to use FaceTime across platforms isn't new. In fact, it arrived back in 2021 with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, but not everyone knows it's an option. Of course, there are plenty of other cross-platform options for video calls. WhatsApp, Telegram, Zoom, Google Meet — the list goes on. But FaceTime is usually the first option that comes to mind for an iPhone user, since the app is pre-installed on every Apple device.