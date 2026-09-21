When a tablet gets old, it can often become nothing more than an expensive coaster. That's doubly true of Android tablets, which run the gamut from premium to ultra-budget in quality. Once they can no longer reliably run modern apps, Android tablets have few paths forward. They may be handy as e-readers or smart home control panels, but frankly you can probably find better ways to accomplish those tasks.

But one unexpected use for an Android tablet is as a head unit for Android Auto, using it to control your phone, navigate and play media on the go. Using the Open Headunit app, which costs just shy of $4 on the Google Play Store (though you can get it free from GitHub if you've got a bit more tech know-how), you can trick your phone into seeing your tablet as an Android Auto unit and displaying a big, car-friendly infotainment system right on the larger screen. It's not perfect, but after some extensive testing, I've concluded that it's a viable option for anyone whose vehicle doesn't support Android Auto by default, especially at a time when auto makers are increasingly halting Android Auto support.

Android Auto is a service that connects your phone with your car and displays a driving-friendly version of Android on your car's touchscreen infotainment system. It's a wonderful perk for drivers lucky enough to have a car that supports it, but many do not, especially older vehicles. If you're relying on a regular Bluetooth connection to your phone for navigation and entertainment, putting a tablet in your car as an Android Auto interface could be a significant upgrade.