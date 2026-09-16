Snap Specs hands on: Standalone AR glasses are here

Specs are equipped with two cameras, which enable the hand-tracking controls. The interface is similar to the last generation: you point with your index finger to move a cursor around the display and pinch your thumb and index finger together to select. You can also access the main menu and some other controls by opening your palm and tapping on the relevant shortcuts.

The hand tracking was intuitive and responsive. The only issue I experienced was when some hair fell in front of one of the cameras, which caused the cursor to jump around the display somewhat erratically, but it resolved as soon as I pushed my hair back.

Karissa Bell for Engadget

The actual display was bright and easy to see, though there was some variation based on the lighting conditions of my space. Content looked a bit sharper when I was in a darker environment. Specs also have an adjustable dimming function that can help with brighter environments, but I wasn't able to use it extensively.

One significant improvement from the last generation of glasses is that the AR content can now "follow" you around as you physically move around your space. When I tried the last generation of Spectacles a few years ago, I noted that it was at times frustrating to have to look around to find the AR content I knew was there but couldn't quite see. But Snap OS now has the ability to "anchor" a window so it can move around your view as you physically move in your surroundings.

It also helps that Specs have a slightly wider field of view than their predecessor. At 51 degrees, it felt big enough to be useful, even though there were still times when content was cut off. I could often address this by rearranging the size and position of the windows, but that also takes away from the immersiveness.

Snap

Evan Spiegel has described Specs as a "wearable computer" that's suitable for doing actual work in augmented reality. I didn't get a chance to try out too many productivity-focused apps, but I was able to open Google Docs in a browser window and type with a Bluetooth keyboard, as well as the built-in AR keyboard. I think the AR keyboard would only be suitable for a few words at a time, but typing with a physical keyboard felt pretty natural.

A lot of the AR experiences I've seen on past versions of Spectacles have felt somewhat gimmicky, so I was happy to see that Snap has invested in some utility-focused apps. I tried out a Mapbox-powered navigation app for walking directions, and a translation app that was able to project an English captions of someone speaking Italian. Snap also has an AR measuring tool and a "whiteboard" app for sketching out ideas, though I didn't get to try these.

Karissa Bell for Engadget

One of the more interesting aspects of Specs is how they can enable shared experiences between two people. I got a taste of this by playing a quick game of dominoes with a Snap representative who was also wearing a pair of Specs. It reminded me a little of some of the tabletop VR games I've tried with Meta's Quest headsets. While dominoes is much simpler than an interactive RPG, the form factor of Specs feels like a more natural way to play a game with someone sitting next to you than a bulky headset. Overall, it seems like there's a lot of potential for casual, social games.

Another addition Snap has made is "travel mode," for viewing streaming content when you're in a moving vehicle (as a passenger). When enabled, you can watch streaming content via Specs' browser and the window will track to the movements of the vehicle rather than the movements of your head. It's a subtle difference, but it's meant to make viewing feel more natural in these situations. I only tried it while slowly driving around the parking lot of Snap's HQ, but I could see it being useful for streaming content while on a plane or a train. (I tend to get a little motion sick when sitting in a backseat so I don't think in-car viewing is for me, even though I didn't feel unsettled during my demo.)