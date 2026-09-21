Google Vs Samsung: What features set their digital wallets apart?

There's a lot to talk about when comparing the different digital wallets on the market, but two parties in particular spark an important debate. Samsung and Google offer their own solutions, and are both found on the Samsung family of devices. Therefore, if you've already evaluated the pros and cons of digital wallets in general, you'll need to make a choice between the two offerings if you're rocking a Samsung phone.

Naturally, both Samsung and Google wallets offer similar services. Both can store credit and debit cards, tickets, loyalty cards, membership cards, boarding passes, car keys, house keys and certain forms of ID. They also both have the ability to upload physical passes through your camera, a feature that is only now coming to Apple Wallet with iOS 27. However, there are clear differences in utility between Samsung and Google wallets, and both have strengths in different niches, including ID storage, crypto and much more.