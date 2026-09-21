Google Vs Samsung: What features set their digital wallets apart?
Sometimes it could be best to use both.
There's a lot to talk about when comparing the different digital wallets on the market, but two parties in particular spark an important debate. Samsung and Google offer their own solutions, and are both found on the Samsung family of devices. Therefore, if you've already evaluated the pros and cons of digital wallets in general, you'll need to make a choice between the two offerings if you're rocking a Samsung phone.
Naturally, both Samsung and Google wallets offer similar services. Both can store credit and debit cards, tickets, loyalty cards, membership cards, boarding passes, car keys, house keys and certain forms of ID. They also both have the ability to upload physical passes through your camera, a feature that is only now coming to Apple Wallet with iOS 27. However, there are clear differences in utility between Samsung and Google wallets, and both have strengths in different niches, including ID storage, crypto and much more.
Google Wallet for cross-platform convenience
A big weakness of Samsung Wallet compared to Google (and Apple) is with digital IDs. Samsung Wallet is compatible with digital ID for 8 states, whereas digital IDs stored in Google Wallets are recognised in 11 states and Puerto Rico. However, while California, Montana, New Mexico, Ohio, and Puerto Rico all recognise Google and not Samsung, the latter does have the advantage in West Virginia, where the former wallet is excluded.
Moreover, cross-device support is another feather in Google's cap. Not only does Google Wallet have a web version, but it's available on other Android devices (Android 9 and above or Wear OS 2.18 and above). Therefore, while you can pay with Google Wallet on your Samsung Galaxy watch, you won't use Samsung Wallet on your Pixel phone due to its Samsung device exclusivity. If that's not enough convenience and utility for you, your passes will sync across devices and Gmail also allows you to pull tickets and passes right from your emails and into Google Wallet.
Samsung has the edge with security and crypto
Google's wallet has plenty of upsides compared to Samsung, but don't count out the competition yet. Samsung Wallet has the edge when it comes to cryptocurrency, as it allows you to link digital asset services (such as Coinbase or Samsung's own Blockchain Wallet) with the rest of your cards. This allows you to view and manage your crypto assets from your wallet app.
Furthermore, security is a big factor for many — especially if your digital wallet is holding your house keys. Digital wallets are generally quite secure, with Samsung and Google both offering similar levels of data encryption. You'll probably have more to worry about from social engineering scams than brute-force cyber attacks. Samsung, however, may have a very slight edge here due to its integration with KNOX, which offers the increased protection of hardware-level security.
If you're a Samsung Galaxy phone owner and you're worried about choosing a default wallet option, don't stress. There's nothing stopping you from using both wallets and having one as a fallback for the other.