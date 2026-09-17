Lucid and Bolt plan to deploy at least 25,000 robotaxis across Europe

Lucid is making a push into the European robotaxi market and it's teaming up with Bolt to do so. Bolt plans to deploy at least 25,000 autonomous vehicles based on Lucid's midsize platform across the continent. The ridesharing company plans to have 100,000 AVs on its platform by 2035, but it hasn't revealed when these particular robotaxis are likely to go into service.

Bolt, which plans to own and operate the Lucid fleet, will work with the automaker to develop the vehicle. The robotaxi will likely use NVIDIA's Hyperion autonomous vehicle architecture and it's being designed for Level 4 automation (in other words, the companies plan for it to run autonomously within defined boundaries).

Earlier this year, Lucid showed off a two-seater robotaxi prototype based on the midsized platform, which is supposed to help the company produce vehicles that are cheaper than its current models. Lucid recently delayed the Cosmos SUV, its first EV that's based on the platform, to early 2027. It announced the delay a couple of months after it laid off around 18 percent of the workforce.

Lucid also has a robotaxi partnership with Uber and Nuro in the US. Uber plans to deploy 35,000 Lucid robotaxis in the country, including midsized vehicles and a model based on the Gravity SUV. Nuro has started testing the Gravity robotaxi with a safety driver behind the wheel in Houston and in the San Francisco Bay Area.