FAA says laser strikes on aircraft fell for the third consecutive year

The US Federal Aviation Administration released statistics Thursday about about the number of laser strikes on planes so far in 2026. Reported incidents decreased for the third year in a row, with the latest figure marking a 24 percent drop from the same period in 2025. However, there were still 4,470 cases of planes being targeted by lasers between January and July of this year. The top states where pilots reported the incidents were California at 614 and Texas at 445. Having two of the most populous states at the top of the chart makes sense, but per capita New Mexico and Hawaii were the leading offenders.

"Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat and is a federal crime," the FAA bulletin states. "Pilots have reported 322 injuries since the FAA began tracking laser strike reports in 2010. People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation. They also can face federal criminal penalties of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local penalties."

So yeah, maybe keep a lid on any overly-bonkers laser light shows you had planned for the fall and winter holidays.