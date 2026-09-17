Google's revamped CC is an AI agent for families and groups

Google has a new experimental AI offering called CC aimed at helping families stay organized. This agentic AI platform has its own Google account that up to six family members can choose to share information with.

Each user can pick what emails to share with the agent, passing along either single messages on an as-needed basis or picking addresses to always send to the CC account. It also creates a shared calendar and task list that all group members can view and sends all participants a daily briefing with information about immediately upcoming events and to-dos. CC can be used to file paperwork and handle logistics like filling out registration forms or writing a shopping list, although those tasks are designed to ask for a user's permission before taking action.

Eagle-eyed readers may feel like the name is familiar, and it is. Google first debuted an experimental tool called CC last December, but rebranded it as the company's Daily Briefing feature earlier this year. Now it's pivoting the CC project to be this family-centric organizer based on requests from the tool's early testers.

Users can add CC to a Drive folder or share specific files with the agent, as well as interact with it in a dedicated Google Chat window. Google laid out several of the privacy limitations for the agent in its FAQ, and those include restrictions on CC being able to add or remove family members and to access or search members' individual inboxes.

Existing CC users will receive a prompt from Google to upgrade their account and try out the new tools. There's a wait list for any new users who want to outsource their planning with this agentic approach.