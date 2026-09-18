Waymo is expanding to Singapore

Waymo has announced that it's coming to Singapore, thereby expanding its presence in Asia and in regions outside of the US as a whole. Over the coming months, its first Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will be arriving on the island nation as the company prepares for future operations. Throughout 2027, Waymo's specialists will manually drive its vehicles on Singapore's streets to map them, and the company will make changes to its system to account for the country's road geometry and weather patterns. Waymo expects to start offering rides to the Singaporean public in 2028 through its own app.

The company started testing its driverless cars in Tokyo in 2025, making the sprawling Japanese metropolis its first international location. A few days ago, it announced that it was already preparing for the commercial availability of its autonomous vehicles in Tokyo in 2027. Waymo will offer rides in Tokyo through its own app and through the GO Taxi app that's widely used in the city.

In both Japan and Singapore, where there's robust public transportation in the form of buses and trains, Waymo is hoping that people would take rides on its vehicles for first-and-last-mile connectivity. They could be especially useful for people who don't live near subways or for those in a rush to get to stations to catch the next train.