The Transformers: The Movie re-review: Still the best (and it's not close)

Like so many stories, the Transformers movie relies on three-act structure, though some arcs are more successful than others. That said, I will happily die on the hill that the first third of the film (aka the setup) is nearly flawless. The movie sets the scene just outside Autobot City while introducing Daniel and Hot Rod before immediately launching into battle. From there it's 25 minutes of masterful cinema. You have a dastardly sneak attack by Megatron, Hot Rod spotting the deception, the Constructions merging to form Devastator, Optimus Prime and the Dinobots swooping in at the last moment and finally the ultimate face-off between the leaders of the two warring Cybertronian factions. There isn't a single dull moment and yet the movie still manages to fit in little sequences like Kupp sharing the wisdom of a veteran and Blaster farming more aura in one scene than most main characters do in an entire series.

We also got what might be the most badass action sequence in Transformers history. When Optimus says "Megatron must be stopped," you know some serious carnage is about to go down. The leader of the Autobots literally trucks half of the Decepticon army before one-shotting the rest and hitting us with a signature pose that would be later reenacted later across countless adaptations. Modern movies could learn something from the choreography in this scene. And then the act closes with the death of Optimus Prime, a moment so traumatic that Hasbro is still apologizing for it 40 years later.

Hasbro

That said, perhaps the biggest failing of the first third of the movie is something it didn't cover. Some versions of the script have Metroplex making an appearance as an integral part of Autobot City, which would have been the cherry on top of the movie's role as the ultimate exhibition of the G1 cartoon. However, it seems due to some miscommunication (and probably budget considerations), that part of the story didn't make the cut. That's a real shame as it would have delivered an even bigger impact to the idea of trying to transform Autobot City when the Decepticons attack. On the other hand, given the sheer number of continuity errors, missing bots and impossible physics in the Transformers movie (and the G1 cartoon for that matter), a mistake like this probably won't come as a surprise to longtime fans.

Hasbro

From there, I'll be the first one to admit that things get a bit wacky. The Autobots are forced to flee Earth, with Hot Rod, Kupp and the Dinobots going in one direction while Ultra Magnus, Arcee, Springer, Daniel and crew go in another, hounded by Galvatron and the Decepticons. It's an important section as it shows the growth of Hot Rod while Ultra Magnus struggles to fill the shoes of Optimus Prime, but there are a few too many tangents and side quests, resulting in the middle of the movie feeling a bit disjointed.

The Junkions go a bit too far in terms of campy comic relief, though I do appreciate the dedication to their 1980s-inspired speech patterns. Casting Eric Idle as Wreck-Gar was an inspired choice. but the giant robo squid and the Quintessons sort of come out of left field, even though Hot Rod and the Dinobots' excursion to Quentessa did provide the setup for Snarl's on-point comedic timing.

Hasbro

Finally, the third act begins with Unicron showing his true form as the Autobots and Decepticons set aside their differences to protect Cybertron. Now as much as I like how the movie wraps up, it's clear the film is in more than a bit of a rush. I always wanted to see way more of the Dinobots' savagery and cameos from all the other bots like Bumblebee and Jazz that got fridged at the outset of the film. However, my biggest wish is simply a longer battle between Rodimus and Galvatron. The movie absolutely nails that handoff of the Matrix to Hot Rod. But after he ascends, he dispatches his foe in two hits. If you blink, you'll miss it. That should have been the penultimate triumph before Unicron explodes, the payoff for our new leader's growth. But I guess that's the sacrifice Hasbro made to keep the movie's runtime at a very brisk one hour and 25 minutes.