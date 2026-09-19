10 Of The Coolest Japanese Gadgets You'll Almost Never See In The US

Japan is known for making gadgets that solve problems you didn't even think really needed solving. Plenty of Japanese tech makes its way to the U.S., but the country also has a long tradition of creating wonderfully strange, hyper-specific inventions, like its fairly useless dining gadgets, that tend to stay within its borders.

Some are high-tech, like a meerkat-inspired AI companion that remembers your conversations. Others are much simpler, like an umbrella with a fan built into the shaft. They're hard to find in the U.S., and that's part of what makes them so fun to discover.

I dug through Japan's gadget market to find some of the coolest examples, focusing on products that are almost exclusively sold in Japan and usually unavailable on American store shelves. If you're ready to see some unique gadgets, prepare to be introduced to a whole world of weird tech beyond our borders.