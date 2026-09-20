Retroid Pocket unexpectedly expands its Duo lineup with a Lite Plus version

If the Retroid Pocket Duo is too big and the Duo Lite isn't powerful enough, the handheld maker has introduced a variant of its Nintendo DS remake that might be just right. Retroid Pocket abruptly announced that a new model called the Duo Lite Plus is available for preorder, more than a week after launching orders for its Duo and Duo Lite earlier this month.

The company attributed the later addition of the Duo Lite Plus to customer feedback, but many of those who already ordered the Duo Lite without knowing that a more suitable model existed are understandably upset. The Duo Lite Plus occupies the middle of the lineup, offering the slimmer dimensions of the Duo Lite, but the more powerful Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-7790 found in the pricier Duo model. Retroid Pocket priced the Duo Lite Plus at $219 for preorders, but is offering a $20 discount to $199 with an early bird discount code, with shipments expected to start in mid-November.

For customers who feel blindsided by the introduction of the Duo Lite Plus, Retroid Pocket sent out an email saying it would pause Duo Lite shipments for a few days and give buyers the chance to compare devices. In its email, the company wrote that, "following the announcement of the new Duo Lite+, we want to make sure our existing Duo Lite customers have the opportunity to choose what works best for them." Those who have already committed to the Duo Lite can stick with their original order or exchange it for a Duo Lite Plus with shipping costs and exchanges completely covered by Retroid Pocket.