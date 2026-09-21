Amazon bars Meta's Muse AI from shopping on its site

The AI companies are fighting over turf. Amazon has blocked Meta's newest AI agent from accessing its online shop, GeekWire reports. Anyone using Meta's Muse to shop on Amazon is now being greeted with the message, "Continued access by an unauthorized AI agent violates Amazon's Conditions of Use, to which our customers have agreed."

Amazon claims that it initially asked Meta to voluntarily exclude its site from Muse's reach. "We think it's fairly straightforward that third-party applications that offer to make purchases on behalf of customers from other businesses should operate openly and respect service provider decisions about whether or not to participate," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Meta launched Muse earlier this month as a "secure, private personal AI agent that proactively helps with people's goals and suggests ideas." It can fill out forms, send emails, and shop using a generated single-use card from Link by Stripe.

Amazon is reportedly frustrated that Muse doesn't make itself known while browsing its website. The company also believes Muse poses privacy and security risks, including access to and retention of customers' information.

Meta claims otherwise. In its Muse announcement, the company stated, "Muse has no visibility into people's passwords or payment methods. Any credentials a person shares go into secure storage, so Muse can use them without seeing them, including passwords a person types into the browser themselves."

Engadget has reached out to Amazon and Meta for comment on the matter.