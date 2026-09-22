The latest PlayStation update made PSSR 2.0 the default for PS5 Pro owners

One of the PS5 Pro's graphical improvements is much more noticeable thanks to Sony's latest PlayStation 5 system update, as system software 26.06-14.00.00 enables Enhance PSSR Image Quality by default. Games that are based on the original version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution will now take advantage of Sony's newer upscaler without the owner needing to know about a fairly obscure toggle.

There is an important limit, though: games that don't already support PSSR aren't affected. The update is not suddenly adding AI upscaling to everything in the PlayStation library, and not every game with a "PS5 Pro Enhanced" badge is using PSSR to begin with.

The enhanced PSSR and its system-level override arrived in March. Sony calls it "upgraded" or "enhanced" PSSR rather than PSSR 2.0, and the newer version takes a different approach to both the neural network and overall algorithm. Until now, PS5 Pro owners who wanted to apply the enhanced model to games built around the original PSSR tech had to enable the setting themselves.