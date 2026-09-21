Tesla will soon roll out FSD Supervised in the Czech Republic

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is now available in a seventh European country, thanks to the Czech Republic granting provisional approval. According to the official Tesla Europe account on X, the company will start rolling out FSD Supervised availability to Czech residents soon.

The Czech transportation agency said it based its decision on the provisional approval issued by the RDW, the Dutch auto regulatory authority, in April. The Czech agency explained that it was initially concerned about how FSD Supervised responds to traffic lights and speed limits, along with how it ensures that drivers are still paying attention and ready to take over control. After months of evaluation and reviewing experience from other countries where FSD Supervised was already in use, the country became the latest to approve Tesla's software.

Czechia joins the Netherlands, which was the first European country to kickoff FSD Supervised approval, as well as Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium and Slovenia to allow Tesla's driver assistance system on its roads. However, the EV maker is still looking to win over larger European countries like France, which is currently in the process of running tests on FSD Supervised. Eventually, Tesla is hoping to expand its FSD Supervised footprint across the European Union, but it would need to secure support from at least 15 of the 27 member states in a vote that could take place as early as October.