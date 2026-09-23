Eight Sleep announces the Pod 6, its newest smart mattress cover

Eight Sleep just unveiled the Pod 6, its latest and greatest smart sleep system. The company says these new models have been "rebuilt from the ground up" and represent its "most significant hardware launch to date."

There are a bunch of upgrades here when compared to the Pod 5. The hub has been completely redesigned and is now small enough to fit under most bed frames. It pumps temperature-controlled water inside the included mattress cover to keep things comfortable. Eight Sleep says the Pod 6 offers "the fastest temperature response" of any of its products, as it should be around 20 percent faster when adjusting the temp to handle night sweats and chills.

The Pod 6 line also includes 18 biometric sensors, compared to just two with the Pod 5. These sensors track a sleeper's heart rate, breath rate, heart rate variability, snoring, sleep stages and more, all without the need of a wearable. This information is available with a proprietary app.

The sensors also feed the AI engine and the Autopilot system, which automatically adjust the mattress cover based on sleep stage and ambient temperature. The company boasts that these sensors can distinguish two people sleeping close together or separate a human sleeper's signal from a pet on the bed.

Finally, there's a new smaller size to accommodate solo sleepers. This doesn't change the functionality at all, other than the fact there's no dual-zone temperature regulation system in place. So what's the benefit? It's cheaper. As always, standard sizes accommodate two people's individual needs simultaneously.

Now here's the rub, and it's the same rub as always with Eight Sleep's products. The Pod 6 is extremely expensive. Even the "budget-friendly" solo model starts at $2,000. These prices balloon all the way up to $3,000, depending on mattress size. Every single model also requires a subscription to its Autopilot program, which costs $17 to $25 per month.

It's worth remembering that the Pod 6 isn't a mattress, despite being priced like one. It's a smart sleep system consisting of a hub and a mattress cover. It's available for purchase right now.