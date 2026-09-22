Adobe Premiere mobile is now available on Android

The Adobe Premiere mobile app is now available for Android devices, over a year after it first rolled out on iOS. Like the iOS version, the Android app is free with in-app purchases for its generative AI features. Its core editing capabilities are available at no cost, including the ability to split, trim, crop and merge footage, to adjust video speeds, as well as to add text, effects and audio layers like voiceovers. You'll also be able to export an unlimited number of 4K videos with no watermarks in the size you want for any platform without having to pay a cent.

If you do need its AI capabilities, such as the ability to create sound effects and access to AI-generated assets on Adobe Firefly, you can buy generative AI credits you can spend. You'll also be able to buy extra cloud storage through the app. The company says it's releasing more features for the app soon, including Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions and a continued/seamless editing experience on Premiere desktop.

The Adobe Premiere Android app is now out for download on Google Play. To be able to install it, you will need to have a device running at least Android 13 with a minimum RAM of 5GB.