The purpose of the triangle symbol on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Many Galaxy users may never come across Data Saver, as it is usually off by default. The controls are situated in Settings > Connections > Data usage, where you toggle it on or off.

Samsung's Data Saver mode is neither good nor bad. It exists to help manage mobile data use. When active, apps cannot access the internet in the background — only your currently active app can do so, and as soon as you open another app, its connection stops. This also means background app processes such as uploading video will not take place. While not its primary purpose, Data Saver also nurses battery life by preventing background connections.

Data Saver isn't going to do much for you if you spend most of your time on a Wi-Fi network, as you have all the data you need. It comes into its own when your allocated monthly bandwidth runs low or when you are traveling. It is important to recognize that there are trade-offs to its use, as when in that mode, your background apps cannot do any of the following: