You can check your Samsung Galaxy's health with a built-in test

If your Samsung Galaxy has begun draining its battery too fast or dropping calls, or just seems to be on the wrong side of an update, there is quite a bit of hardware that you can check before downloading another app or going to a repair shop.

Samsung has a phone diagnostics suite in Device care. Go to Settings > Device care > Diagnostics and then tap on Phone diagnostics. From there, you can test individual components or tap Test all and go through the checklist.

According to Samsung, Device care diagnostics are available on Galaxy devices running Android 12 or later, though the specific menus and available tests vary by phone and software version. The diagnostics are also available via Samsung Members.

I completed the entire test on a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which gave me 22 checks to complete. But this is not a true measure of how "fast" your phone is. Think of it more as giving the hardware a physical.