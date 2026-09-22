Motorola's new Signature 27 is among the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor

Motorola just revealed the Signature 27 smartphone at the Snapdragon Summit. This is a refresh of the pre-existing Signature handset. The big news? It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 mobile processor. It's one of the first phones to use Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile SoC.

This is a flagship model that Motorola is calling "the most advanced smartphone" it has ever created. There's some Bang & Olufsen speakers, and an upgraded cooling system to ensure the components don't get too hot.

The primary camera looks to be relatively unchanged, as it uses a 50MP Sony Lytia 910 sensor. However, the telephoto lens has gotten a major boost, up to 200MP from 50MP.

The Signature 27 runs Android 17, with a promise of seven years of OS upgrades, and provides access to plenty of Gemini-adjacent AI tools. This includes the video generator Omni and the music generator Lyria.

There's plenty we don't know here, including display specs. Motorola hasn't announced an actual release date, saying it's "expected to come to markets worldwide in 2026." We also don't know the price. The previous model costs anywhere from $800 to $1,200 or so, depending on the configuration.

We do know that this won't be the last Motorola product to feature audio by Bang & Olufsen. The companies just announced a multi-year partnership.