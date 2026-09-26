Why NVIDIA's most powerful GPU is so rarely sold to consumers

By most measures, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 is a more powerful GPU than most will ever need. Priced at $1,999 when it was announced, it has 32GB of GDDR7 memory and can consume 575W when pushed. Despite all that power, though, there's still another step up the NVIDIA desktop GPU ladder.

That would be the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition. NVIDIA describes it as the "most powerful desktop GPU ever created." Put another way, it's a very powerful graphics card for people whose needs extend beyond gaming. And sure, you can buy one, but your bank account may not be very happy about it. NVIDIA's current US price for the RTX PRO 6000 is $16,000, nearly double the $8,565 it cost when it launchedup from $13,250.

NVIDIA has not disclosed why it raised the price, although the increase comes amid sharply rising memory costs and broader GPU price hikes . What's clear, though, is that NVIDIA is targeting the RTX PRO 6000 at AI developers, engineers, 3D artists and other professionals who can make use of hardware that would be overkill in most gaming PCs.