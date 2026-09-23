Apple links landmarks on its Maps app to Hidden Histories podcast episodes

Apple now links to Hidden Histories podcast episodes within Maps for select landmarks in five US cities. As Apple Insider has noticed, certain landmarks in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Washington, DC now show a panel in Maps that links straight to podcasts about their histories when you view their information in the app.

When you tap the panel in Maps, it'll take you to an interface where you'll see the rest of the landmarks in the city with linked podcast guides. The New York ones, for instance, include talks on Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Museum of Broadway, Grand Central Terminal, the Charging Bull, Studio 54 and Tin Pan Alley. The Los Angeles podcasts include episodes on the history of the Hollywood Sign and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while San Francisco's include Alcatraz and the Farallon Islands.

The Hidden Histories podcasts live under the Guides section in the Maps app. Like other things under Guides, such as lists of places to go curated by various publishers, you can tap the + icon and add podcasts to your collection. You can then revisit and listen to them another day by pulling up the panel from the bottom part of Maps and then looking at the "Your Guides" section.