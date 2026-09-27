The pros and cons of using a foldable phone

For all their versatility, there are several downsides to consider:

Folding resilience

Mechanical durability and dust/liquid resilience

Display prone to scratches

Camera quality

Bulk and weight

Apps may not yet be optimized

Repair and replacement cost

Folding devices are tested for folding resilience — the number of folds they can support — but no current models last forever. Some older models display visible creases which look unpleasant and get in the way when using apps. The flexible plastic or ultra-thin glass displays used can be prone to scratches.

Those complex hinge mechanisms can become jammed by dust. Ingress Protection (IP) numbers help us evaluate the potential for this; the higher the first digit in an IP rating, the more resilient the device should be.

Earlier devices were relatively heavy and thick; some still balk at the weight. For example, the four most popular U.S. foldables weigh over 200g, partly due to the larger battery required for the displays. To make devices thinner, designers dispensed with bulky camera mechanisms, which means the cameras in most devices in the category are less advanced than those in high-end smartphones.

When it comes to app optimization, some apps still struggle to scale or transition smoothly between the outer and inner displays. Manufacturers and app developers are working to improve user experiences, but at this time, if you depend on any mission-critical apps, you should ask developers to confirm their support for foldables.

Finally, there's repair and replacement. With more moving parts, repair costs will be high. iFixit warns these devices are currently "not repairable." As the "Wow" factor nurtures a steady street trade in lost/stolen devices, making smartphone insurance essential.

Should you buy a folding smartphone?

Considering all the above, should you buy a folding device? It comes down to what you want from your phone. If you need a bigger display for reading, work or multitasking and don't mind paying a premium, the category has certainly become mature enough to be your daily driver. If you're rough on your devices, rely on apps that don't support folding screens, need better cameras or are price-conscious, a traditional smartphone remains your best bet until foldables close the gap.