How to properly clean your laptop fan

If airflow still appears to be blocked, or you see dust built up inside, removing the bottom panel provides better access. This is also where generic instructions stop being particularly helpful.

On some laptops, the fan is visible and can be removed independently. Others have two fans paired with a shared heat sink or vapor chamber, and if one fan is clean but the other fan, heat sink or exhaust fins are still clogged, cleaning one fan will do little. The fan blades aren't always the only problem either. Dust can build up where air is forced between the closely spaced heat-sink fins.

Before going too deep, check the service manual for your specific model. For instance, Dell's Alienware m16 R2 has separate left and right fan connections, and removing the entire cooling assembly requires taking out six regular screws and loosening six captive heat-sink screws. Dell warns that the procedure is intended for authorized service technicians only.

Some machines take it a step further. The Alienware m16 R1 requires removing the SSDs, wireless card, top heat sink, small fan, rear I/O cover and battery, then following nine system-board removal steps before you can access the fan and heat-sink assembly. The cooling assembly itself is held by eight captive screws. Dell also cautions against cleaning its Element 31 thermal material with an alcohol wipe because it can dissolve the grease into conductive metal particles and could cause an electrical short.

That's the line worth respecting. If the fan requires lifting the heat sink or vapor chamber off the CPU or GPU, you're moving from dusting to a job that might involve thermal paste, pads or other interface material.