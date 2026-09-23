Disney+ and Hulu are getting even more expensive (again)

Streamflation strikes again. Disney is raising prices on many of its streaming subscriptions, according to a report by Bloomberg. Disney+ is shooting up to $21.50 per month for the ad-free version, which is a 13 percent increase. The ad-free bundle that includes both Disney+ and Hulu is going up by $2 to $22 per month. That's still a fairly decent deal, as it's around half of what it would cost to purchase each separately.

Ad-supported plans are also getting hit with the price increase hammer. Disney+ with ads is going up to $12.50 a month, from $12, and the same goes for Hulu with ads. However, an ad-supported bundle with both services remains unchanged at $13 per month.

These new prices go into effect today and new customers will see it reflected in their next bill. Engadget has reached out to Disney to ask for more information on the hike and will update this post when we learn more.

This is the fourth price increase for Disney+ and its various bundles in four years. I guess it's just a yearly thing now that we have to accept. It's weird to me that Disney+ keeps going up in price, while the streamer itself keeps cutting content.

It just cancelled Daredevil: Born Again, so the third season in 2027 will be its last. As a matter of fact, that's the final live-action Marvel show that we know of. The company has yet to announce anything else, though VisionQuest is coming later this year. It's also dead on the live-action Star Wars front. The second season of Ahsoka is coming in January, but that's it beyond cartoons. I have no idea what's going on over there. I'm not sure why anyone would pay $21.50 a month for another adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but maybe that's just me.

Luckily, the bundles exist. Disney+ seems to be winding down its most popular IPs in favor of theatrical releases, but Hulu is a consistent source of fresh programming. There are plenty of original shows, like Alien: Earth and Paradise, and the platform offers next-day access to content from ABC, Fox and other network channels.