Pixel 11's Call For Me feature begins preliminary rollout

Google has had an AI-driven Hold for Me feature available for several generations of the Pixel smartphone. Starting today, the company's AI will be able to handle an entire phone call for some routine business tasks. Select Pixel 11 owners can ask the Gemini chatbot to make a call within the Gemini app, and the tool will speak to a person on the other end of the conversation, as well as navigating directory menus and waiting on hold.

According to the blog post from Google, this Pixel 11 feature can take on moderately complex tasks. Examples of Call for Me's utility include checking if a hardware store has an item in stock, moving a haircut appointment to another day, or reserving patio seating at a restaurant. The Gemini app will display a live transcript of the call as it happens. "You remain in control at all times with a live transcript view and the ability to take over the conversation at any point," Google says.

Call For Me will be available as an early preview to paid Gemini subscribers on the recent Pixel 11 smartphone who are also part of the Phone by Google Public Beta in the US.