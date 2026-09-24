The Pixel Watch 5's blood pressure and insulin resistance trends are rolling out this week

When Google debuted its latest Pixel smartwatch last month, one of the standout features the company announced was the Health Guardian toolset. This platform promised to bring a new layer of insight to the wearer's blood pressure, insulin resistance and sleep breathing. Those health tracking tools were not available at the time of our review, but considering we rated the Pixel Watch 5 highly at its launch date, the rollout of these new tools should further increase the device's appeal — provided they work well. The Google Health app will start receiving the Health Guardian lineup this week, with the first wave of trend reports to be available in early October.

This rollout means tracking can begin for blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends and sleep breathing quality metrics for the owners of Pixel Watch 3, 4 and 5. Wearers with the fourth and fifth generation Pixel Watch in European countries will also have access to Google's Breathing Emergency Detection tool, which will automatically contact emergency services if the device observes a severe drop in blood oxygen.

The Pixel smartwatch owners will be able to access these new health features for free. Fitbit Air owners who have the Google Health Premium subscription will also gain access to the insulin resistance and blood pressure trends as part of their plans later this year, but a specific date has not been provided.