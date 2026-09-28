Una watch review: A modular, repairable GPS watch is a good first step

The Una watch looks like any generic 46mm GPS running watch you'll find on the shelves next to Garmin and Suunto. It's got that chunky Fenix-esque case, four chunky buttons and a rough-and-tumble silicone strap. Peer a bit closer, and you'll start to notice the differences, like the exposed USB-C charging port on the right hand side where the crown normally sits. Or the screws on the front and back of the case aren't just affectations to make it look tougher, but real Torx T3s.

Up front, there's a 1.2-inch Memory In Pixel LCD display with a 240 x 240 resolution covered by a hardened mineral glass crystal. If you have a Torx T3 on hand (or buy one from Una), you'll find the watch breaks down into six parts, each of which can be swapped out fairly easily. After you've removed the display module, you'll find two discrete sensor modules: one for GPS, one for Bluetooth.

Below that is the Core section, containing the main guts of the watch, including the Cortex-M33 microcontroller. It's paired with just 2.5MB of RAM, a figure smaller than the crumbs found under the table at most RAM factories these days. You can already work out the system tends toward the thrifty, low-power side, and is running FreeRTOS a (kinda) open-source OS designed for tiny embedded systems. The Core also holds 4GB of eMMC storage for data logging and apps, as well as a vibration motor, piezo speaker, altimeter and temperature sensor.

Modest though the hardware may be, it should have enough about it to enable plenty of developers to tweak it to their needs. Una has posted all of its software, housing and circuit board designs to GitHub, and has a developer forum to enable folks to collaborate. Given the dearth of open-source watches available today, I suspect the open-source community will embrace with both arms... hands... wrists?.

Flip the watch over, and you'll be able to unscrew the rear cover which houses the PPG (photoplethysmography) sensor module. Now, the only thing remaining is the 280mAh battery which is held in place with one additional T3 screw. The cell is expected to last for between seven and 10 days on a single charge, with GPS performance pledged to be 20 hours. I got seven days out of a full charge, and that included tracking several admittedly short walks and workouts with GPS.

Remember that modularity introduces compromises, and a fairly big one is how much punishment the Una watch can take. For instance, the hardware in total is IPX5-rated, meaning it's only sturdy enough to withstand rain, sweat and light splashes of water. Given the exposed USB-C port, I pressed the company on how much of an issue the lack of a gasket is. It said that the USB-C port itself is IP68 rated, and so you should rest a little easier. But I suspect the watch isn't sturdy enough to satisfy the tough mudder crowd as they crawl head first through over-wet sludge every other weekend. In fact, the rubber gaskets sitting on the inside of the top and bottom covers also seem very thin.