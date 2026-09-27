How to use Spotify's Running Mode on iOS and Android

Spotify launched its dedicated Fitness hub earlier this year, another move that shows how streaming service is looking to go beyond music and podcasts. Now, with the addition of Running Mode, it's more obvious than ever.

The new AI-powered feature is now available on both iOS and Android, exclusively for Premium subscribers in select markets, delivering a custom experience that tailors playlists to your fitness goals. Each Running Mode playlist is built around the music's BPM to align with the type of run you select.

Unlike Spotify Running, which was sunsetted in 2018, it doesn't play songs based on pace detection; now, it mainly lets you choose what to listen to. Instead of forcing you to skip tracks mid-workout or keep running back that same old playlist you've had for years, the new mode lets you dictate everything with added customization through the Prompted Playlist feature, structured intensity curves and voice guidance.

Whether you're lacing up for a low-key jog, a high-cadence speed workout or an interval run, setting up Running Mode on Spotify to find your ideal running soundtrack only takes a few quick steps.