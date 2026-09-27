How to use Android's Desktop mode to turn your phone into a tiny PC
You can plug recent Pixel phones into a monitor to get a desktop-style interface.
For years, the idea of smartphones connected to a monitor offering a desktop experience has fascinated manufacturers, developers and (to some extent) consumers. But hardware experiments like Asus' PadFone and the Motorola Atrix Lapdock didn't catch on with users as vendors expected.
Companies took to software experiences in their attempts to grant desktop-grade functionality. Microsoft's short-lived Continuum feature for Windows 10 Mobile was discontinued in 2017. Samsung's DeX lets its Galaxy phones deliver a PC-like workspace with a taskbar, optimized apps and wireless connectivity. And Motorola's phones continue to offer its Smart Connect experience.
Now, after months of being in beta, the Android 16 March Pixel Drop update brought Android Desktop Mode to the Pixel 8 and up. Let's get it set up.
How do I put my Android in desktop mode?
Connect your Pixel 8 or a newer Google phone to an external monitor with a high-speed USB-C cable, and a pop-up will prompt you to switch to Android Desktop Mode or use it as a mirror. Select the Desktop option. Attach a mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth or a USB hub, and you now have a mobile workstation with a desktop-style interface. Google hasn't announced the feature's availability on non-Pixel devices yet.
Apps open in windows that can be sized based on your needs, and a start menu opens the App Drawer. Pulling down from the top brings up your notifications. ZDNet noted that Desktop Mode ran smoothly with no hiccups while running multiple applications.
If you disconnect your phone from your setup and reconnect it, Desktop Mode preserves your active window layout to help you resume where you left things if you didn't already close them on your phone. You can't add apps to the desktop's home screen, so open them from the start menu. If gaming's on your mind, remember that most games built for phones won't support keyboard inputs. Content creator leepspvideo managed to run Steam games natively via Desktop Mode with the help of apps like GameNative.
What are the limitations of Android desktop mode?
Your mileage with Android's Desktop Mode will depend on your use case. While simple document editing and watching cat videos on YouTube will run smoothly, you may run into issues with meatier tasks like photo editing. While videos ran smoothly, HowToGeek found that the software currently caps the frame rate at 60 Hz. Users on Reddit noted its lack of 4K support, which is a big deal when connecting with large monitors.
Right now, your phone won't run Chrome extensions in Desktop Mode, even if they can run on Apple Silicon or Windows on ARM devices. That means editing tools like Grammarly and tab manager OneTab won't function as you'd expect.
Running a desktop UI with floating windows off a smartphone pushes its thermal envelope to its limits. Android Police's testing found that the phone turned hot to the touch in 30 minutes of light usage on Desktop Mode. Prolonged sessions of running Android like a desktop can weaken your battery's endurance at a higher pace than regular usage would. Despite these hiccups, Android Desktop Mode is a step in the right direction for mobile productivity, and it's worth testing out if you own a newer Pixel device.