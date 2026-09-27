How to use Android's Desktop mode to turn your phone into a tiny PC

For years, the idea of smartphones connected to a monitor offering a desktop experience has fascinated manufacturers, developers and (to some extent) consumers. But hardware experiments like Asus' PadFone and the Motorola Atrix Lapdock didn't catch on with users as vendors expected.

Companies took to software experiences in their attempts to grant desktop-grade functionality. Microsoft's short-lived Continuum feature for Windows 10 Mobile was discontinued in 2017. Samsung's DeX lets its Galaxy phones deliver a PC-like workspace with a taskbar, optimized apps and wireless connectivity. And Motorola's phones continue to offer its Smart Connect experience.

Now, after months of being in beta, the Android 16 March Pixel Drop update brought Android Desktop Mode to the Pixel 8 and up. Let's get it set up.